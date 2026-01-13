Waka Ama pays tribute to one of its pillars at 2026 Nationals

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied/Waka Ama Aotearoa NZ

Waka Ama paddlers and officials have paid tribute to Ngāti Korokī Kahukura kaumātua and staunch supporter of waka ama, Karaitiana Tamatea.

Tamatea, of Ngāti Korokī Kahukura and Te Aitanga a Mahaki, died on Saturday – the day before the biggest Waka Ama Sprint Nationals in history began.

Racing at Lake Karāpiro was paused on Monday morning and kaihoe raised their paddles in acknowledgement of Tamatea’s passing as his whānau departed to Maungatautari Marae.

Waka Ama Aotearoa New Zealand chief executive Lara Collins told RNZ they worked closely with Tamatea and Ngāti Korokī Kahukura to host the nationals.

“Karaitiana, his wife Te Rairi, all of their whānau, hapū, they have been involved in helping us host the event since the event came back to Karapiro in 1999. So since then, they’ve had a really big involvement behind the scenes, you know, the level of manaakitanga that they’ve shown all of the VIPs and guests over the years is just, it’s incredible.”

Supplied/Waka Ama Aotearoa NZ

Tamatea was the driver from Ngāti Korokī Kahukura in waka ama, a kaupapa that was dear to his heart, she said.

“Losing him the day before the event started on Saturday, we really wanted, you know, to [pay tribute] to him as much as we can to make this the best waka ama nationals there’s ever been just for him, because I know how much he loved this kaupapa.

“So the fact that the whānau was able to call in yesterday on their way to Maungatautari Marae, we paused racing and had a really amazing send-off for him here at the venue and the opportunity for all of our waka ama whānau to just give him and his whānau love and aroha while they’re here and then send them on their way to the marae. And it was a really special moment and I think one that people will remember for a long time.”

In a post on Facebook, Waka Ama Aotearoa NZ said: “We are reminded by his famous saying ‘he pakanga ki tai, he rongopai ki uta’, although waka ama is competitive on the water, we are all whānau when we return to land and to look after one another, while enjoying the sport we all love.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand