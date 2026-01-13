Swiss-Belhotel International Strengthens Africa Portfolio with the Launch of The Gama by Swiss-Belhotel, Kilimani, Nairobi

Source: Media Outreach

NAIROBI, KENYA – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 January 2026 – Swiss-Belhotel International, has signed a management agreement for The Gama by Swiss-Belhotel, Kilimani, Nairobi, with Albushra Real Estate Limited, marking the global debut of its newest brand concept and underscoring the group’s strategic expansion across Africa. The latest signing builds on the group’s established presence in East Africa, where Swiss-Belhotel International operates multiple properties.

Mr. Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President – Operations & Development, EMEA and India, Swiss-Belhotel International and Dr. Sheikh Mohamed Shakul, CEO of Albushra Real Estate Limited

Scheduled to open within the next 12 months, The Gama by Swiss-Belhotel, is strategically located in Kilimani, one of Nairobi’s most dynamic and sought-after districts. It features 155 well-appointed guest rooms, complemented by an extensive range of lifestyle and business facilities, including two food and beverage outlets, a fully equipped gym, a rooftop swimming pool, a dedicated ladies’ sauna, and expansive ballroom and meeting facilities.

Dr. Sheikh Mohamed Shakul, CEO of Albushra Real Estate Limited, said: “The Gama by Swiss-Belhotel represents a bold and future-focused development for Nairobi. Our vision was to create a modern hospitality and lifestyle destination that reflects the energy of the city while meeting the evolving expectations of today’s traveller. Partnering with Swiss-Belhotel International, with its global expertise and strong operational standards, ensures that this project will set a new benchmark in the market.”

Mr. Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, added: “The launch of The Gama by Swiss-Belhotel marks a significant milestone for our group as we introduce a new brand to our global portfolio. Africa continues to be a key focus market for Swiss-Belhotel International, and Nairobi, in particular, offers tremendous potential. This signing reflects our confidence in the city’s long-term growth and our commitment to delivering brands that are relevant, contemporary, and market-driven.”

Highlighting the strategic importance of the project, Mr. Laurent A. Voivenel, SVP – Operations & Development, EMEA and India, Swiss-Belhotel International, stated: “The Gama by Swiss-Belhotel has been carefully conceptualised to resonate with the next generation of travellers – those seeking authenticity, smart design, and social connectivity without compromising on comfort or service quality. This signing not only strengthens our footprint in Kenya but also underscores our broader expansion strategy across Africa and emerging markets.”

