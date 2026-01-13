Police rule out charges against Wellington’s Graham Bloxham after arrest at protest

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police say they will not be charging three people arrested for fighting in a public place during a solidarity for Venezuela protest in Wellington last week.

Former mayoral hopeful Graham Bloxham was arrested alongside two other men following a scuffle during the protest in the central city shortly after midday on Friday.

RNZ footage showed police struggling to restrain the agitated Bloxham as he attempted to grab a grinning protester who, along with another, had taken him to the ground following a struggle.

Bloxham could be heard repeatedly demanding “go get my hat” to people at the scene as the men were restrained and handcuffed against a wall.

Bloxham runs the Facebook page WellingtonLive and has faced controversy in the past after being arrested for failing to stop for police and being told by the Employment Relations Authority to pay a former employee $30,000.

His charges for failing to stop for police were dismissed.

Last year, he also posted on social media that he was the victim of an unprovoked assault in Oriental Bay.

A police spokesperson said the men arrested on Friday were released without charge later that day, and no charges were expected to follow the altercation.

