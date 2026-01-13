‘It only takes one spark’ – fire restrictions at the top of South Island come into force

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Tracy Neal

Bans and restrictions on outdoor fires are coming into force across the top of the South Island as the risk of wildfire intensifies.

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) has confirmed that its Marlborough South zone will move into a prohibited fire season from 8am Wednesday.

This zone covers land south of the Wairau River, including the flat land from the eastern side of SH1 between Tuamarina and Raringi, except the Royal New Zealand Airforce land at Woodbourne.

The region north of the Wairau would also move into a restricted season, meaning permits were required for all open fires.

Permits that had been issued for open fires in parts of Marlborough that are moving into a prohibited fire season would be voided once the shift happens.

FENZ district manager Grant Haywood said the top of the south was experiencing high fire danger due to the hot and dry weather.

“Fires will start and spread very easily and will be more challenging for our fire-fighters to contain and put out in these conditions,” he said.

“If anyone sees signs of smoke, please call 111 immediately.”

Fire restrictions were also being introduced further west with the Coastal, Waimea and Nelson North zones moving into a restricted season on Wednesday morning.

This covered Nelson, Richmond, Brightwater, Mapua, Motueka and stretched across to the Mt Arthur range in the west.

Most of the remaining areas of the Tasman district were already under a restricted fire season, leaving most of the top of the South Island under fire bans or restrictions.

Farmers, orchardists, contractors and forestry managers were being urged to check the sites of any old fires to ensure they were fully extinguished.

Holidaymakers and local residents had a part to play in helping prevent fires, Haywood said.

“[Monday’s] fire in the dunes at Tahunanui Beach showed just how quickly a fire can take hold, and how much damage it can cause,” he said.

“Ninety-seven percent of wildfires in New Zealand are caused by humans, and it only takes one spark.”

FENZ said activities like welding and grinding should not be carried out near dry vegetation.

Parking a car in long grass could also cause a fire if the hot exhaust came into contact with the grass.

