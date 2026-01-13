Bret McKenzie announces two New Zealand shows

Source: Radio New Zealand

Singer, songwriter and composer Bret McKenzie will perform two shows in April in support of his latest album, Freak Out City .

The Flight of the Conchords star will put on one set at Meow Nui in Wellington on 2 April followed by an Auckland show at The Hollywood on 5 April.

McKenzie will perform songs from his latest album as well as favourites from across his career.

Following his 2022 debut solo album Songs Without Jokes , he released Freak Out City in mid-2025.

Freak Out City was recorded in both Los Angeles – with a session band made up of friends McKenzie met working on films – and New Zealand, with his local eight-piece band The State Highway Wonders.

Like many songs on the new album, McKenzie wrote ‘All I Need’ – a love song about his wife, Hannah – at night after his kids were asleep, he told RNZ’s Saturday Morning ahead of the album’s release last year.

“It’s funny. We’ve been together a long time, so like anyone who’s been married a long time, you have days where you love each other more than others. And that’s one I wrote on one of those really good days.

“I sat down at the piano and the chorus just sort of fell out, just dropped down… The flow sort of wrote itself.”

Tickets go on sale 16 January at 9am via ticketek.co.nz.

