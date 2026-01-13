Body recovered, Waikato River

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Hamilton City Area Commander Inspector Neil Faulkner:

Police have recovered a body in the Waikato River, believed to be missing 25-year-old man Teananga Tiotia.

Police Search and Rescue, and the National Dive Squad have been conducting a search of the river since Teananga was reported missing on Saturday 10 January.

The body was located just before 10am, with Police promptly notifying the family.

Our condolences are with the loved ones of Teananga at this difficult time.

The formal identification process is underway, and his death has been referred to the Coroner.

