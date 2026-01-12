TAT Releases Teaser of “Feel All The Feelings”, featuring “LISA” as “Amazing Thailand Ambassador”

Source: Media Outreach

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 January 2026 – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has commenced the year 2026 with a new tourism promotion by releasing a teaser for its “Feel All The Feelings” commercial. This is going to be the first TVC to feature “LISA – Lalisa Manobal” as the “Amazing Thailand Ambassador.” Thailand’s renewed beauty and unique identity are going to be unveiled and reflected through LISA’s perspective, with an invitation for everyone to experience the full spectrum of emotions the country has to offer, as Thailand is more than a mere destination; it is a place rich with stories of beauty, excitement, enjoyment, and happiness found at each location.

Everyone is more than welcome to join in the anticipation and witness “Unseen” Thai destinations, which are recognized as “Quality Destinations”, as “LISA” will be a pathfinder in a journey embracing a new experience with the full version of the “Feel All The Feelings” film, scheduled for release via a launch event and Amazing Thailand online channels on the 28th of January.

Youtube: https://youtu.be/Pw3TDgHsFW0

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/17um2yPHBp/?mibextid=wwXIfr

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@amazingthailand/video/7593351775231560980

X: https://x.com/amazingthailand/status/2009617806623658408?s=46&t=BgD3pWSkAS9jNXuKQM_blQ

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTSqlhAAViP/?igsh=MWczOG9hMHphamQ3Zw==

Hashtag: #AmazingThailand #AmazingThailandxLISA #FeelAllTheFeelings

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.