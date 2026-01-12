Pukehina deaths: Investigation into ‘suspicious’ death of woman and ‘unexplained’ death of man ongoing

Source: Radio New Zealand

The deaths of a man and a woman at the same Bay of Plenty property earlier this month remain under police investigation.

Police were called to a house on Old Coach Road in Pukehina about 3pm on New Year’s Day after the death of a woman, which was now being treated as suspicious.

In the early hours of January 2, police were called back to the same property where a man was found dead in a separate house.

A 50-year-old man was arrested and charged in relation to the woman’s death. He was due to reappear in Tauranga District Court on January 30 on a charge of assaulting a person in a family relationship.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Varnam said the man’s death was still being treated as “unexplained”.

He said police were still focused on investigating the events that led up to the deaths of the woman and man.

Anyone with information about what happened was urged to contact police through 105, either online or over the phone, and reference file number: 260101/9901.

Report could also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

