HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 January 2026 – Asia News Network (ANN) and Media OutReach Newswire have entered a partnership for corporate news releases. The landmark agreement means that Media OutReach Newswire, as the only newswire, provides guaranteed online news postings on the ANN news website.

ANN was formed in 1999 to promote coverage of news from Asia through Asian journalists, bringing Asia closer. This aligns well with Media OutReach Newswire’s goal of bringing the stories of Asian organisations to journalists and audiences across Asia Pacific and globally.

As Asia’s leading news media alliance, ANN consists of 20 leading media titles from Southeast Asia, East Asia and South Asia. The full list of ANN member media can be found in the table below.

ANN Member Media Country The Daily Star Bangladesh Kuensel Bhutan Borneo Bulletin Brunei The Phnom Penh Post Cambodia China Daily China The Japan News Japan The Statesman India The Jakarta Post Indonesia MYSinchew Malaysia Vientiane Times Laos The Star Malaysia gogo Mongolia Mongolia ELEVEN Media Group Myanmar The Kathmandu Post Nepal DAWN Pakistan INQUIRER.net Philippines The Straits Times Singapore The Korea Herald South Korea The Nation Thailand Việt Nam News Vietnam

The landmark corporate press release partnership means that Media OutReach Newswire significantly enhances the reach and impact of clients’ communications across Asia, making their press releases reach even wider audiences in countries across the region and the globe. It is also testament to the uniquely high level of trust that exists between Media OutReach Newswire and the media. Each of the 20 member media gave Media OutReach their vote of confidence, and each of the media is the leading publication in their respective home country.

Jennifer Kok, Founder & CEO of Media OutReach Newswire, said: “We are very pleased, proud and honoured to have entered this partnership with ANN. Not only is it Asia’s leading news media alliance, but the group’s members are also the leading newspapers of their countries, publications with the highest of reputations. The partnership enables us to significantly increase the reach and impact of our clients, across Asia and the globe, further cementing Media OutReach Newswire as the leading newswire for Asia Pacific.”

Jennifer continued, “The partnership also means that we’re the only newswire that provides guaranteed online news posting on ANN, strengthening our clients’ online visibility – both in terms of SEO and GEO for AI search – leading to higher rankings and citations in AI generated answers.” She concluded, “Furthermore, ANN and Media OutReach share the same ethos and goal, which is to promote the coverage of Asian affairs, bringing the stories of Asian organisations to audiences across Asia and the globe, so the partnership is a perfect fit.”

Media OutReach Newswire is the only newswire that provides guaranteed online news posting exclusively and 100% on real, authentic news media. The guaranteed posting of press releases on authoritative online news media sites such as ANN, with its high credibility and trust, along with hundreds of thousands monthly visitors, provides a powerful tool to boost brand visibility – both GEO for AI Search and SEO for search engines – and it leads to brand citations in the AI generated answers from the leading LLMs.

The landmark partnership with Asia News Network further cements Media OutReach Newswire as the leading global newswire for Asia Pacific. Media OutReach Newswire offers clients the widest press release distribution network in Asia Pacific – along with guaranteed visibility on real news media across Asia Pacific, the wider Asia region and the globe.

Media OutReach Newswire’s total communications solutions help PR professionals achieve success, with targeted distribution, direct journalist access, guaranteed visibility on real news media, ready-to-use reporting, and C-suite ready PR campaign intelligence showing ROI.

