Former NZ basketball player Nathaniel Salmon accepts American football college offer

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied

NZ American football player Nathaniel Salmon has accepted an offer to play college football for Washington State Cougars – but it’s been one of the most unconventional paths to the American college system for the Porirua-born athlete.

Two years ago, the 21-year-old had never even touched a football and was pursuing a career in basketball, after playing for Manawatū Jets and Wellington Saints in the NBL.

During a 2024 stint playing for the North Gold Coast Seahawks in Australia, Salmon was approached by the NFL International Player Pathway (IPP) and jumped at the chance.

“The opportunity that was laid out to me was pretty life-changing,” Salmon told RNZ. “Who wouldn’t give it a shot?”

The IPP is an NFL initiative to give international athletes the opportunity to learn the sport and try out with professional teams.

The representatives told him, if he went and trialled for the programme, he would have a decent shot at making it onto a roster.

“I was like, ‘What the hell?’.”

At the trial, “they liked what they saw and they selected me”, he said.

What followed was an intensive 10-week training programme in early 2025 at the IMG academy – an elite sports training facility at Bradenton, Florida.

He was identified as a tightend – the Swiss army knife position on the outside of the offensive line, responsible for catching the ball, as well as blocking.

The position requires a combination of size, strength and athleticism, and basketball players are often well suited. Standing more than two metres tall and weighing more than 120kg, Salmon fits the bill.

“At first, it was pretty hard. I didn’t know if it was for me, because I was so new to it.

“Obviously, it was my first time putting on a helmet and pads, so that was new. I just kept training and I just started falling in love with it.”

The NFL limits how many players can be on a roster during the regular season to 53, but an exemption grants an additional practice squad spot to a qualifying international player.

Thirteen other players attended the academy, but they knew they were competing with athletes all over the world, Salmon said.

“There’s international players in college that are eligible for the spot, there’s international players in the international football league that are eligible for the spot.

“There are guys that maybe just lost their IPP spot, and they’re still training for it and trying to get one back.”

Supplied

After Salmon attended a pro-day – an opportunity for athletes to showcase their skills to scouts and team representatives – Los Angeles Chargers invited him to their early-season minicamp.

“When I got there, I didn’t feel like I shouldn’t have been there,” he said. “When we started training, I felt like I was keeping up with all the guys that were playing high-level college football for four years.

“To come into the NFL programme and do well… I was pretty chuffed about that.”

Despite performing well at the minicamp, Salmon was ultimately not signed to the Chargers’ international player roster spot and his dream of playing American football seemed over.

Then his manager pointed out he was actually eligible to play college ball – a prospect that has become increasingly appealling in recent years, because of rules allowing players to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL).

Some players can now earn more playing college football than they would on an NFL rookie contract.

“I was eligible because, one, I’ve never been to college… and, two, I was never actually signed by an NFL team.”

It took a few months, but he was eventually granted a full four years of NCAA eligibility to play college football.

Last November, Salmon started a frantic few weeks of receiving offers and making visits to colleges across the US.

“They just wine and dine you, man. I was fortunate enough to bring my parents out to visit… everything was paid for.

“They just treat you like you’re a superstar. It was an unreal experience for not only me, but my parents as well.”

Salmon visited several programmes, including North Carolina – where NFL legend Bill Belichick coaches – but Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, ticked the most boxes.

“It’s quite a lot like New Zealand in terms of climate and the geographic side of things. It’s very green and hilly.

“It honestly felt like home, when I first got there.”

After an incredible recruitment process, I am beyond excited to announce that I am 1000% committed to Washington State University! A huge thank you to @CoachCato1 and the entire Wazzu staff for believing in me and making Pullman feel like home. I can’t wait to get to work and… pic.twitter.com/W49lnmVYlD — Nathaniel Salmon (@natesalmon__) January 8, 2026

It also presented the best opportunity for him to find a place within the team.

“The whole coaching staff at Washington State, they’re completely new there – they only got there like a week ago. You can go into that coaching staff and they won’t have any favourites.

“They wanted me to be their guy.”

Joining up with the Cougars makes Salmon the first player to ever train with a professional team, before entering a college programme, he said.

“It’s honestly unheard of.”

Salmon said he still had a lot to learn, but the passion for the game has already ignited.

“I’m falling in love with the game and I think I’ll just keep loving the game more as I go along. I have a drive to get better and I want to reach my ceiling with this game.

“I know where I can get to and I really want to get there.”

Washington State was the perfect place for him to develop his craft, he said.

“The tight end coach at Washington State, he’s really passionate about getting me to where I want to get to.

“I’m trying to keep striving to do my best and get better every day.”

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand