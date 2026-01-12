Evacuated residents return home after pine plantation fire near Masterton

By
MIL OSI
-
0
1

Source: Radio New Zealand

File photo. RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Residents evacuated by a fire in a pine plantation in Blairlogie near Masterton last night are being allowed to return home.

Murray Dunbar from Fire and Emergency told RNZ they were called out just before 3am on Monday.

The fire measured about 200 square metres.

He said it was by now mostly contained, with firefighters dampening down hotspots, and evacuated residents being allowed to return.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articleChristchurch shoppers out in droves for new alternative supermarket
Next articleRemembering Sir Tim Shadbolt: Pineapple, cheese and jellybeans

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR