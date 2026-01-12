Evacuated residents return home after pine plantation fire near Masterton

Source: Radio New Zealand

Residents evacuated by a fire in a pine plantation in Blairlogie near Masterton last night are being allowed to return home.

Murray Dunbar from Fire and Emergency told RNZ they were called out just before 3am on Monday.

The fire measured about 200 square metres.

He said it was by now mostly contained, with firefighters dampening down hotspots, and evacuated residents being allowed to return.

