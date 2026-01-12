‘Avoid the area’: Police at scene of serious incident in Palmerston North’s Highbury

Source: Radio New Zealand

Google Maps / Screenshot

There’s a large police presence in Palmerston North’s Higbury after a “serious incident” at an address on Pioneer Highway.

Police confirmed officers were called to the area at 3.15pm due to the incident.

Cordons had been put in place around Pioneer Highway between Cardiff St and Botanical Rd.

A police spokesperson urged the public to avoid the area.

They said further information would be given soon.

MORE TO COME

