Stan Wawrinka gets Melbourne wildcard but Kyrgios to play doubles only

Three-time Grand Slam tennis champion Stan Wawrinka has pulled out of the ASB Classic men’s tournament.

The veteran has told organisers he can’t play now that his Switzerland team have made the semifinals of the United Cup in Sydney.

The Swiss team play Belgium today, while the United States face Poland in the other semi.

The final will be on Sunday, with the Auckland men’s tournament starting Monday.

Wawrinka, who has played in the Auckland tournament twice, was one of the big drawcards this year.

The 40-year-old announced last year that he would hang up his racquet at the end of 2026, ending a 24-year pro career.

His withdrawal means changes to the schedule, with two former Auckland champions elevated to the main draw.

2024 winner Alejandro Tabilo from Chile was meant to play New Zealand wildcard Isaac Becroft in qualifying on Saturday, but has now gained a wildcard into the main draw.

Roberto Bautista Agut, who won in 2016 and 2018, also enters the main draw. Like Wawrinka and defending champion Gael Monfils, Spaniard Bautista Agut is likely in his final year of top level competition.

French veteran Adrian Mannarino, a former Auckland finalist, has also been promoted to the main draw.

“These things happen, unfortunately,” ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin said. “It is good that Stan has been playing so strongly, but on the other side of things, it can come with unexpected clashes with schedules, if they progress through build-up tournaments.

“We lose Stan, which is disappointing, but now we have two former champions guaranteed of being in the first round.”

Wawrinka beat Rafa Nadal to win the 2014 Australian Open, and also won the 2015 French Open and 2016 US Open, beating Novak Djokovic both times.

Wawrinka has also been granted a wildcard to play in the Australian Open, with other wildcards going to Australians Jordan Thompson and Chris O’Connell, AFP reported.

The wildcard decisions followed Nick Kyrgios’ advice that he was not ready to play singles after injury, but he would feature in the doubles draw.

2022 Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios made his comeback after an injury-ravaged three years in Brisbane this week, but lost in the opening round to American Aleksandar Kovacevic.

Despite being in the running for a wildcard at his home Grand Slam starting on 18 January, the Australian showman said he was not ready.

“After some good conversations with TA [Tennis Australia], I’ve made the call to focus on doubles for this year’s Australian Open,” he said on Instagram.

“I’m fit and back on court, but five-setters are a different beast and I’m not quite ready to go the distance yet.”

The defeat to Kovacevic was his first singles ATP Tour match since last March and he conceded afterwards that he would never be the player he once was.

Kyrgios, who has tumbled to 670 in the rankings, after reaching a high of 13 in 2016, said he was happy to give the opportunity to someone else.

“This tournament means everything to me, but I’d rather give my spot to someone who’s ready to make their moment count,” Kyrgios said.

While giving singles a miss, Kyrgios will play doubles with fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis.

He previously committed to playing singles at the Kooyong Classic in Melbourne, which begins on Tuesday.

– RNZ/AFP

