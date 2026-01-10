From CVs to interviews: How to job hunt in a tough employment market

. Jared Luff, general manager of The Recruitment Network, says summer event roles that once absorbed young job seekers have largely dried up over the past two years.



His agency, which covers roles from “paddock to plate”, now receives about 500 applications a day. Career Development Association of New Zealand executive director Jennie Miller likens it to the influx seen during the Covid-19 pandemic, when dozens of applicants quickly became hundreds.

Is now a good time to apply?

It depends on the role. Luff says summer can still offer opportunities in aged care, health and hospitality as permanent staff take leave, while education-related work often slows or shuts down.

The Recruitment Network general manager Jared Luff. Supplied

For short-term or entry-level roles, applying late in the year can pay off. For senior or long-term positions, Luff advises applying early, as recruiters often shortlist candidates as soon as they return from leave.

What makes a strong CV and cover letter?

Miller says the process starts well before writing a CV. Job seekers need to be clear on their needs and goals (what level of preparedness are you at, what have you already tried, what do you like doing and who might pay you for it, what is your financial position) — and target roles accordingly.

CV consultant Sarah Wrightson, who has helped Booker in her job search, recommends keeping it simple, relevant and results-focused. Two pages is ideal for most roles; one page is fine for those starting out. Recent achievements should be written clearly in bullet points. Volunteering and courses can add value.

Sarah Wrightson runs a Waikato-based service helping job-seekers tailor their profiles and prepare them for job interviews. Ryan’s Daughter Photography by Kate Ryan

If a recruiter can’t find the information they need within 30 seconds, they’ll probably move on, Wrightson says. So structure is important: Start with a short profile, move into your skills, work history, qualifications and end with referees (these should be chosen for their insight into you – not just seniority).

Many employers use automated Applicant Tracking Systems so use keywords from the job listing, include clear headings instead of creative ones like ‘my journey’, and save your file as a Word or PDF file.

Cover letters should be brief and personal, Wrightson adds, and never repeat the CV. Miller advises cutting generic openings and addressing the letter to a named recruiter where possible.

“You get about seven seconds with the eyes of a recruiter, apparently. You’ve got to really be personal and relevant.”

Should you pay for professional help?

Miller says paid career support can be worthwhile for people feeling stuck. A 2014 US meta-analysis found job search interventions helped people find work more than twice as fast.

Luff says professional help is usually unnecessary for lower-skilled roles but can be useful for senior or executive positions.

Wrightson, who turned her Waikato-based service into a full-time job after being made redundant herself, says most clients either undersell themselves or overcomplicate their experience.

“My job is to pull out the gold, the good stuff, the gold nuggets. So like the results, the stories and put it in a language that employers can understand.”

How important is LinkedIn?

Being active on LinkedIn can show you’re serious about getting a job, Sarah Wrightson says. (file image) Unsplash / Souvik Banerjee

Wrightson describes it as a “digital elevator pitch” that shows your voice, values and network.

A half-finished profile can signal a lack of seriousness in searching for a job, she says. Focus on your headline, ‘about you’ section and try to comment or make posts every now and then to show you’re active.

Luff says LinkedIn can be used to cross-check experience, particularly for senior roles.

Is it okay to use AI?

Booker uses AI to research industries and refine her writing.

Wrightson says you can use AI to help, but “write for humans”. “Once it gets past the system, a real person is still going to want to like what they see and you want to make it easy for them to quickly see that you are a strong match for the job.”

Miller notes employers can usually spot AI use and extensive use can throw doubt on your CV.

Is applying online enough?

Not always. Networking, while it may be uncomfortable, can make a difference. That might mean attending events, reaching out on LinkedIn, or requesting informational interviews to learn about organisations without immediately pitching for a role. Miller says these conversations can and do lead to jobs – as she’s tried it herself.

If you’re looking local, drive around your neighbourhood to give you an idea.

Booker has even tried “left-field” approaches such as sending small gifts with links to her online profile. While these sometimes sparked conversations, she believes referrals were most effective — though increasingly competitive.

On the other hand, Luff believes the jobs his agency caters for would be mostly filled through the standard process but occasionally referrals may work.

I’ve got an interview – what now?

Attitude and preparation are key for job interviews. (file image) Unsplash / Getty Images

Luff says personality can matter more than experience in junior hospitality roles.

Wrightson advises revisiting the job ad, preparing examples, practising answers out loud, and dressing one step up from usual workwear

“Interviews are a two-way conversation. They’re not an interrogation. So you’re also trying to figure out if they are the right fit for you.”

Candidates should avoid oversharing about toxic workplaces, Luff warns, but can be open about redundancies. Salary negotiation depends on experience, though going more than 10 percent above an offer may be unrealistic.

If you don’t hear back, Luff recommends waiting at least a week before following up.

Coping with rejection

Repeated rejection can be demoralising, particularly after redundancy. Wrightson stresses the importance of being kind to yourself.

Miller agrees it’s hard but says the process can ultimately lead to a better-fit role.

For Booker, short-term contracts have helped her see how transferable her skills are – even if the process has been exhausting.

“It’s an emotional rollercoaster looking for work and sometimes you sort of have regrets that you left what you had,” she says. “It’s just finding those opportunities more often when, again, you’re up against a really competitive market, and will next year be any different?”

*Get personalised career advice via 0800 222 733 or email direct_careers@msd.govt.nz. University students and graduates can also access career development services through their institutions, sometimes for up to three years after graduating.