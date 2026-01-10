Butter, margarine or nut spreads: which is best?

?

Dr Emma Beckett likes to keep all three options in her fridge at home.

“I use them for different things, like baking, cooking and eating,” says the food and nutrition scientist based in Newcastle/Awabakal.

“So, you might have a preference for the taste of butter, or you might have a preference for the health benefits of margarine, or you might be looking for a nuttier flavour, the choice is ultimately yours.”

She says butter is made from milk, margarine is made from vegetable or seed oils, and nut spreads typically contain, as their name suggests, ground nuts such as peanuts, almonds, and cashews.

While margarine and nut spreads have mostly unsaturated fats, butter contains saturated fats.

Rebecca McPhee, an accredited dietitian at Diabetes Australia, says a “high intake of saturated fat has been shown to increase cholesterol which has been linked to increased risk of heart disease”.

But, she adds, butter, margarine and plant-based spreads when used sparingly all have a place as part of a balanced diet based on nutrient-dense whole foods.

Why do some spreads have a ‘bad rap’?

Beckett says margarine has not always had the best reputation when it comes to health considerations.

“It’s processed, and it’s created from seed oils, which typically get a bad name these days that is completely unfounded,” she says.

“Margarines used to have trans fats in them, and we now know that trans fats are not very good for us, but they’ve been removed in that process, now.”

McPhee agrees and says “early versions of margarine contained higher levels of trans fats that elevate low-density lipoprotein (LDL) levels,” which are often known as “bad” cholesterol.

“[They also had] a high omega 6 to 3 ratio that has been shown to increase inflammation,” she says.

Author and medically qualified journalist Dr Norman Swan says butter, margarine and nut spreads are all “calorie dense”.

“So, if you’re going to be [eating] a mountain of margarine, a mountain of butter, you’re likely to put on weight,” he says.

“There’s a route between a high-fat diet and type 2 diabetes, and it’s largely through the fat around your waist.

“And that also translates to an increased risk of cancer and poorer outcomes if you’ve got cancer.”

Are there health benefits to certain spreads?

Beckett says she prefers to use margarine predominantly because of her risk of developing high cholesterol.

“So, genetically everyone in my family is predisposed to having high cholesterol,” she says.

“We have lots of margarines that have plant sterols added to them and those are where the real health benefits come.”

Plant sterols (also known as phytosterols) are natural compounds found in all plant foods.

They inhibit cholesterol absorption in the gut, leading to an overall reduction in blood cholesterol levels.

Beckett says it’s worth checking the product packaging as “not all margarines will be high in plant sterols”.

McPhee says nut spreads, such as 100 per cent peanut or almond butter, which are also rich in unsaturated fats, are another nutritious option, particularly those with no added salt or sugar.

“Spreads which are rich in beneficial mono and polyunsaturated fats, such as olive oil, nut butters, avocado or canola oil are typically considered by most health professionals and governing bodies as the preferred choice for heart health,” she says.

“Including in the management of metabolic conditions such as type 2 diabetes.

She recommends speaking to a health professional, such as an accredited dietitian, to develop a personalised eating plan that incorporates the spread of your choice.