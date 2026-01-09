Six whales die, others now swimming freely after stranding at Farewell Spit

Source: Radio New Zealand

Project Jonah says 15 stranded pilot whales at Farewell Spit are now swimming freely in the bay.

More than 50 whales were stranded on Thursday and six have since died.

Project Jonah said the remaining whales are still in the tidal zone, but are showing signs of encouraging behaviour.

The Department of Conservation said Farewell Spit, where whales frequently strand at the top of the South Island, “is a naturally occurring “whale trap” that occurs along a migratory route for long-finned pilot whales in New Zealand”.

“The spit hooks around the northern entrance into Golden Bay forming extensive intertidal sand flats flanked by gently shelving waters offshore. Whales may be easily deceived and caught out by the gently sloping tidal flats and a rapidly falling tide.

“Pilot whales have strong social bonds and if one whale heads into shallow water, the rest of the pod will follow due to their natural instinct to look after one another.”

