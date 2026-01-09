Older people are more vulnerable in heatwaves. Here’s why – and how to stay safe

By
MIL OSI
-
0
6

Source: Radio New Zealand

For vulnerable people, particularly the elderly, heat is not only uncomfortable but dangerous. High temperatures can worsen existing health problems and in some cases even prove fatal.

So as the mercury climbs, it’s important to understand why some people are more at risk.

Why is it harder for older people to keep cool?

Signs of heat exhaustion include very heavy sweating, nausea, headache and muscle cramps.

CC BY-SA

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articleGet your finances sorted in 2026: Maximising your KiwiSaver
Next articleNZ-AU: Hinen Brings Next-Generation All-in-One Energy Storage to Solar & Storage Live UK 2025

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR