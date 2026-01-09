MIL OSIAM-NCAsiaAsia PacificAustraliaCTFDJFEducationHousingKBMIL NZ OSIMIL OSI - New ZealandNew ZealandRadio New ZealandScienceTransport Older people are more vulnerable in heatwaves. Here’s why – and how to stay safe By MIL OSI - January 9, 2026 0 6 Source: Radio New Zealand For vulnerable people, particularly the elderly, heat is not only uncomfortable but dangerous. High temperatures can worsen existing health problems and in some cases even prove fatal. So as the mercury climbs, it’s important to understand why some people are more at risk. Why is it harder for older people to keep cool? Signs of heat exhaustion include very heavy sweating, nausea, headache and muscle cramps. CC BY-SA – Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand