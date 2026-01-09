‘Lucky’ men praised for actions after jetski broke down, drifted off to sea

Source: Radio New Zealand

123rf

Two men who needed rescuing after their jetski broke down are being praised for wearing lifejackets and carrying mobile phones.

In a statement, police said the pair were off the New Plymouth Airport coast on Wednesday afternoon when the jetski’s motor became damaged.

They were unable to restart the engine and started drifiting to sea.

The men immediately called police for help.

Search and Rescue Incident Controller Constable David Bentley said it was the right thing to do.

“The boys were lucky. They had two mobile phones with them and were wearing lifejackets – both of which made a significant difference in getting a good outcome,” Bentley said.

“Police are very happy they phoned for help early. It allowed us to activate our partner agencies straight away.”

Various rescue teams were called to help and discovered the jetski had drifted a “considerable distance”

“Once this was confirmed, Surf Life Saving assets were stood down due to the offshore conditions and distance, and Coastguard Taranaki volunteers continued the search,” Bentley said.

The jetski was ultimately located about two nautical miles off the Waitara rivermouth.

Both men were safe and well when reached – and the jetski was towed back to a nearby jetty.

Bentley said the incident was a good reminder to those on the water to take safety precautions.

“Had these boys not had phones, or had they not been wearing lifejackets, this incident could have ended very differently.”

He said even a small mechanical issue could lead to a potentially life threatening situation.

“We want all boaties – jetski riders included – to remember the basics,” he said.

“Take at least two reliable forms of communication. Always wear lifejackets. Check the marine weather forecast. And always let someone know where you’re going and when you plan to be back.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand