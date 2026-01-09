Kmart recalls gel packs due to risk they contain toxic substance

Source: Radio New Zealand

Gel packs sold at Kmart for seven years have been recalled due to the risk that they may include a toxic substance.

Anko Small Gel Pak and Anko Large Gel Pak have been sold at Kmart in New Zealand from June 2018 until December 2025.

The product is being recalled because the gel pack may include ethylene glycol, a toxic substance, rather than the non-toxic ingredient glycerol.

Product Safety New Zealand said if the packaging becomes damaged, ethylene glycol can leak out. It said if swallowed, the substance can cause irreversible injuries or death.

Consumers who have purchased the Gel Paks are urged to stop using them immediately and keep out of reach of children.

Kmart said customers should contact them to arrange a full refund.

