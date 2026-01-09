Key to eradicating Queensland fruit fly is to ‘go hard and early’

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / Biosecurity New Zealand

Biosecurity is confident they will eradicate the obnoxious Queensland fruit fly with officers back out in force in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill today.

Biosecurity Commissioner Mike Ingliss said additional traps have been set, and control zones have been set up, restricting the movement of fresh fruit and vegetables out of the area.

“What our success in the past has been is that collaboration with the community. The community absolutely, in New Zealand, know the impact of what that pest can do so that everybody is chipping in to do what they can.”

He said the key has been to go hard early.

“We’ll take it day by day, we’re never complacent. The real thing here is to go hard and early.”

The pest, which damages a wide variety of fruit and vegetable crops overseas, was identified in one of Biosecurity New Zealand’s national surveillance traps, placed in fruit trees in residential backyards.

Inglis said bins will be out so residents can dispose of fruit and vegetable waste.

A controlled area surrounding where the fruit fly was found has been established and the area has been divided into two zones.

In Zone A, including 262 properties, no whole fresh fruit and vegetables, except for leafy vegetables and soil-free root vegetables, could be taken outside the zone.

In Zone B, including 8300 properties, fruit and vegetables grown in the area cannot be taken out of the zone.

Inglis said no other fruit flies have been found since the initial find on Wednesday.

He said the restrictions would likely be in place for at least one month.

“We know it’s a major commitment, and it’s an inconvenience for residents, so we really appreciate everyone getting involved. It’s essential to make sure we eradicate this pest.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand