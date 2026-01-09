Former Wellington mayoral hopeful Graham Bloxham arrested at Venezuela protest

Source: Radio New Zealand

Three people, including former Wellington mayoral hopeful Graham Bloxham, have been arrested at a Venezuela solidarity protest in Wellington.

Around 100 people are rallying against the US military action earlier this week outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade on Lambton Quay.

A small group of counter-protestors were also present.

During the event Bloxham was seen scuffling with two protesters.

They were taken by officers into a police van and have been driven away.

Bloxham runs the Facebook page WellingtonLive and has faced controversy in the past after being arrested for failing to stop for police, and being told by the Employment Relations Authority to pay a former employee $30,000.

More to come…

