Chasing delicious (and unusual) food around the world as a job

For more than a decade, Kiwi couple Thomas and Sheena Southam have been chasing the world’s best food — not through fine-dining lists, but by following the locals.

Through their YouTube channel Chasing a Plate, the pair have built a following by immersing themselves in food cultures across the world.

The journey began in Melbourne, when Sheena — then a lawyer — was made redundant. New to the city and tired of endlessly applying for jobs, she started a food blog as a way to meet people.

