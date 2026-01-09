Chasing delicious (and unusual) food around the world as a job

Source: Radio New Zealand
For more than a decade, Kiwi couple Thomas and Sheena Southam have been chasing the world’s best food — not through fine-dining lists, but by following the locals.
Through their YouTube channel Chasing a Plate, the pair have built a following by immersing themselves in food cultures across the world.
The journey began in Melbourne, when Sheena — then a lawyer — was made redundant. New to the city and tired of endlessly applying for jobs, she started a food blog as a way to meet people.
This video is hosted on Youtube.
