Why 2026 is going to be a great year for star-gazers

Source: Radio New Zealand
There’s “something really wonderful going on” in the night skies above Aotearoa this summer, says astronomer Dr Ian Griffin, with more dazzling cosmic events to come this year.
Griffin, who is head of Dunedin’s Tūhura Otago Museum, has been spending his summer holiday in Middlemarch, an hour from Dunedin, enjoying New Zealand’s crystal-clear night skies.
The planet Jupiter is currently about as close to Earth as it gets, he told RNZ’s Summer Times.
“About an hour or so after sunset, you’ll see this really stonkingly bright, yellowy thing rising in the northeastern sky and that is actually the planet Jupiter.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand