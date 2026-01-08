Surf Lifeguards expect hot weather to bring influx of beachgoers

Source: Radio New Zealand

Surf Lifesaving is preparing for a swarm of beachgoers with hot weather expected across the country this week.

Many areas, including Tauranga, Masterton, and Christchurch, were predicted to be more than 4 degrees Celsius hotter than normal over the next few days.

Temperatures in Blenheim were projected to reach 32C on Friday.

Surf Lifesaving’s Chris Emmet said it was expecting a busy weekend across its 90 patrolled locations around the country, with hot weather bringing big numbers of people to the beach.

“Lifeguards look forward to this time of year, when there is quite a bit of activity around the beach. We’re really well prepared across the country.”

Emmet said Auckland’s West Coast beaches often saw big crowds and also a high number of incidents.

“Over the next three to five days, conditions [on Auckland’s West Coast] are predicted to have moderate to small surf, a low tide in the afternoon or an outgoing tide all afternoon, with a low tide kind of early evening. That means people think it’s quite safe, and generally they underestimate the conditions. Low tide is generally more hazardous with rips.

“The biggest concern for us is people finding a location to swim that’s safe for them. If you’re really hot in Auckland over the next few days, the East Coast will generally be safer than the West Coast.”

He stressed the importance of swimming at patrolled beaches between the flags.

“Patrol hours are generally 10am to 6pm, but some patrols do run a bit later, and if there are big crowds, lifeguards will stay on for a bit longer.”

