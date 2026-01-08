Record number of New Zealanders face visa troubles in United States

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

The number of New Zealanders held in US detention or having immigration difficulties in America rose to a new high of 39 last year, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT).

Latest available White House figures suggest more than 900 New Zealanders overstayed their US visa in 2024.

The US administration has stepped up border controls since Donald Trump came to power a year ago, including searches of electronic devices and social media accounts.

MFAT data shows 39 New Zealanders sought help after encountering border or visa issues in the US in the last financial year (2024-25).

In the last six months, there have been another 16. The figures reflect only those who contacted MFAT for help.

New Zealand woman Sarah Shaw and her six-year-old son were among them. They were released last year after three weeks in a Texan detention centre because of a problem with her paperwork when she arrived back from Canada.

And New Zealand-born reggae artist Lotima Nicholas Pome’e – aka General Fiyah – was detained and sent back to New Zealand before he could perform at Polyfest, a major Pacific cultural festival, in August.

MFAT’s Safe Travel website warned New Zealanders to exercise increased caution, due to safety and security issues.

It noted the US government had strict rules for entering and staying in the country and that travellers may encounter greater scrutiny at the border. There was also now a requirement for most visitors to register with US authorities if they were staying more than 30 days.

