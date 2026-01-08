Kilos return four times faster after ending weight-loss drugs, study finds

Source: Radio New Zealand

When people stop taking the new generation of weight-loss drugs they pile back on the kilos four times faster than they would after ending diet and exercise regimes, new research has found.

But this was mostly because they lost so much weight in the first place, according to the British researchers who conducted the largest and most up-to-date review of the subject.

A new generation of appetite-suppressing, injectable drugs called GLP-1 agonists have become immensely popular in the last few years, transforming the treatment for obesity and diabetes in many countries.

After stopping the medication, study participants were found to have regained 10kg within a year, which was the longest follow-up period available for these relatively new drugs. (file image)

