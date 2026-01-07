Warrant to arrest: William Nelson-Bell

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are working to locate William Nelson-Bell, who has a warrant for his arrest and is wanted by Police.

Nelson-Bell, 23, is wanted by Police in relation to assault and theft offences and is known to frequent the Counties Manukau area.

It’s believed he is actively avoiding Police.

If you have seen him or have any information that may assist in locating him, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 251005/1597.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

