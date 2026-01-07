‘Serious incident’ closes part of State Highway 1 in Auckland

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied

A ‘serious incident’ has seen the full closure of part of State Highway 1 northbound in Auckland.

Police said the motorway had been closed at Greville Road in Albany as police respond.

Officers were called to the scene at 10.50am.

Google Maps shows significant traffic in the area.

“Police thank the public for their patience, and ask them to delay travel if possible and follow suggested diversions.”

St John said it was responding.

