Infratil’s CDC Data Centres stake rises above $8 billion

Listed infrastructure investor Infratil has received a late Christmas present in the form of an increased valuation of its stake in Australian data centre operator CDC Data Centres.

The 31 December independent valuation of CDC showed an increase of A$349m since 30 September 2025, to A$14.0b, reflecting the mid-point of the assessed valuation range of A$13.1b to A$15.0b.

The increase was driven by greater cash flows as CDC expanded data centre capacity over the last quarter.

CDC operates data centres across Australia and New Zealand with an installed capacity of 568 MW, planning to hit 1820 MW by 2034.

Infratil increased its stake in CDC to 49.72 percent in February last year.

In New Zealand dollar terms, Infratil’s stake had increased by approximately $201.8m, valued at $8.06b.

Separately, Infratil said it intended to invest another A$250m in CDC before the end of its 2026 financial year.

Markets liked what they heard, with Infratil’s shares (IFT.NZ) rising by 0.70 percent to $11.51 on the NZX.

