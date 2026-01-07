Infant baby formula recalled over possible toxins

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / MPI

A brand of infant formula is being recalled over possible toxins, the Ministry of Primary Industries has announced.

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS), Pharmac and the Ministry of Health said they are are supporting Nestlé in its recall of five batches of Alfamino infant formula for babies with milk allergies due to the potential presence of cereulide.

The products are not available in supermarkets and are specialist products purchased through hospitals, pharmacies and GPs.

“The problem with these products is that they could contain cereulide, a toxin produced by the microorganism Bacillus cereus, which can cause gastrointestinal illness. Fortunately, there have been no reports of associated illness here in New Zealand or internationally,” said NZFS Deputy Director-General Vincent Arbuckle.

“They are mainly publicly funded and available through hospitals, pharmacies and GPs. A small amount could have been bought over the counter at pharmacies or online.”

The affected batches of Alfamino 400g are:

batch number 51070017Y2, use-by date 17.04.2027

batch number 51080017Y1, use-by date 18.04.2027

batch number 51480017Y3, use-by date 28.05.2027

batch number 51490017Y1, use-by date 29.05.2027

batch number 52030017Y1, use-by date 22.07.2027

MPI’s food recall page has full information on the recall.

“Prescribers and pharmacies are being advised of the recall and asked to inform the parents and guardians of infants who have been prescribed this brand of infant formula,” said Arbuckle.

“If you have the affected Alfamino formula at home, do not feed it to your baby, if at all possible. Return it to the place of purchase.

“Pharmac funds a number of alternative products, so discuss what’s best for your baby with your pharmacist or GP.”

Arbuckle said that if symptoms linked to cereulide in babies that have consumed the product may include vomiting and diarrhoea or unusual lethargy. These symptoms would typically appear between 30 minutes to 6 hours after exposure and typically resolve within 24 hours.

Anyone with concerns about their baby’s health should contact their healthcare provider, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.

This recall follows a larger international recall by Nestlé, after cereulide was found in an ingredient used in a range of products available overseas.

“As is our usual practice, NZFS will work with Nestlé to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence,” said Arbuckle.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand