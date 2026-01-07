How do I pick the right daycare for my child?

Source: Radio New Zealand

Picking the right childcare facility for your kid can be a daunting task, especially if you’re doing it for the first time.

Is it safe? Will my child’s needs be met? What is provided? Of course, there’s the cost and location – do I go for something close to home or work? Who’s work? Can I just rock up to a centre?

Early Childhood Education (ECE) in New Zealand is care and learning for kids from birth to when they begin school at five years old. It’s typically focused on play-based development guided by the national Te Whāriki curriculum.

What is the cost? How many teachers will look after my kid? Unsplash