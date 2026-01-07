From reality TV battles of survival to exotic travels

Source: Radio New Zealand
It should come as no surprise that former reality TV star John ‘Horse’ McLeod travels light – and to exotic locations.
After all, the retired bricklayer was a sergeant major in the SAS and once went missing in action from his duties as a New Plymouth councillor so he could take up a private security contract in Libya.
Now in his early 70s, the moustachioed winner of the strategy-driven reality TV programme Treasure Island Extreme has been visiting bucket-list destinations as part of a well-earned retirement.