From reality TV battles of survival to exotic travels

By
MIL OSI
-
0
1

Source: Radio New Zealand

It should come as no surprise that former reality TV star John ‘Horse’ McLeod travels light – and to exotic locations.

After all, the retired bricklayer was a sergeant major in the SAS and once went missing in action from his duties as a New Plymouth councillor so he could take up a private security contract in Libya.

Now in his early 70s, the moustachioed winner of the strategy-driven reality TV programme Treasure Island Extreme has been visiting bucket-list destinations as part of a well-earned retirement.

John ‘Horse’ McLeod during his stint on Treasure Island.

Treasure Island/Screengrab

Previous articleNZ universities accepting English proficiency tests through Duolingo
Next article‘One part terrified, one part really angry’ – Assault victim’s anger over Manage My Health hack

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR