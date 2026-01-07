Cricket Ashes live: Australia v England, test 5, day 4

By
MIL OSI
-
0
4

Source: Radio New Zealand

Follow all the action from the Sydney Cricket Ground as Australia builds up a first innings lead in the final Ashes test.

Australian skipper Steve Smith became the second-most prolific Ashes run-scorer of all time on the way to his century on day three. The 36-year-old trails only the great Donald Bradman in the record books..

Australia have already won the 5-match series 3-1.

Australia’s Steve Smith acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the field at the end of day three of the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Saeed Khan

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articleMan charged over theft of war grave plaques in Invercargill
Next articleGet your finances sorted in 2026: Get rid of debt

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR