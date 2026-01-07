Cricket Ashes live: Australia v England, test 5, day 4

Source: Radio New Zealand

Follow all the action from the Sydney Cricket Ground as Australia builds up a first innings lead in the final Ashes test.

Australian skipper Steve Smith became the second-most prolific Ashes run-scorer of all time on the way to his century on day three. The 36-year-old trails only the great Donald Bradman in the record books..

Australia have already won the 5-match series 3-1.

Saeed Khan

