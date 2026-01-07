Black Caps pace ace Jacob Duffy selected for T20 World Cup

Source: Radio New Zealand

Jacob Duffy’s super summer will continue after being named in the Black Caps squad for next month’s T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka and India.

The Otago pace bowler is set for his first senior World Cup after being included in an experienced 15-player squad.

The 31-year-old is the only first timer in the New Zealand squad boasting 1064 T20I caps and will be captained by Mitchell Santner.

Duffy, the second ranked T20I bowler in the world, has been in red-hot form for the Black Caps across the formats, finishing 2025 with a total 81 international wickets, breaking Sir Richard Hadlee’s 40-year record of 79 in a calendar year.

He was the mainstay of the injury depleted New Zealand attack in the pre-Christmas series against West Indies and was named Player of the Test Series.

Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry and Adam Milne are the other pace-bowlers in the squad with Jimmy Neesham the pace-bowling all-rounder.

Ish Sodhi is the only specialist spinner, while Santner, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra are spinner all-rounders.

Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and Tim Seifert are the specialist batters.

Seifert, who will take the gloves in India, will join the squad following a stint in Australia’s Big Bash League.

Allen (finger/hamstring), Chapman (ankle), Ferguson (calf), Henry (calf), and Santner (adductor) are undergoing respective return-to-play plans and are currently on track to be fit for the tournament.

With Ferguson and Henry’s partners due to give birth during the tournament period it is likely they will be granted short-term paternity leave.

Kyle Jamieson will travel with the squad as the pace-bowling reserve.

Coach Rob Walter said the squad covered all bases.

“We’ve got plenty of power and skill in the batting, quality bowlers who can adapt to conditions, plus five all-rounders who all bring something slightly different.

“This is an experienced group and the players are no strangers to playing in the sub-continent, which will be valuable.”

New Zealand will play a white ball series in India in January before the World Cup.

Black Caps T20 World Cup squad

Mitchell Santner (c) Northern Brave

Finn Allen Auckland Aces

Michael Bracewell Wellington Firebirds

Mark Chapman Auckland Aces

Devon Conway Wellington Firebirds

Jacob Duffy Volts

Lockie Ferguson Auckland Aces

Matt Henry Canterbury Kings

Daryl Mitchell Canterbury Kings

Adam Milne Wellington Firebirds

James Neesham Auckland Aces

Glenn Phillips Volts

Rachin Ravindra Wellington Firebirds

Tim Seifert Northern Brave

Ish Sodhi Canterbury Kings

Black Caps T20 World Cup Schedule

Warm-up – v USA – Friday 6 February, 2.30am NZT (Navi Mumbai)

1st T20I – v Afghanistan – Sunday 8 February, 6.30pm NZT (Chennai)

2nd T20I – v UAE – Tuesday 10 February, 10.30pm NZT (Chennai)

3rd T20I – v South Africa – Sunday 15 February, 2.30am NZT (Ahmedabad)

4th T20I – v Canada – Tuesday 17 February, 6.30pm NZT (Chennai)

