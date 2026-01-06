Neighbourly gets injunction to stop release of hacked information

Source: Radio New Zealand

Screenshot

The owner of a hacked social media platform says they have a court injunction to stop private information being released.

Stuff Digital owns Neighbourly and co-owns the Stuff news website, which is reporting they have been granted a High Court injunction to stop the information being shared.

The Neighbourly website was temporarily shut down on New Year’s Day when the breach was discovered but is back online.

An IT security expert has previously told RNZ that the hack has included GPS details which could identify people’s homes.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand