Government boosts mental health funding to support prevention, early intervention

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Mark Papalii

Four organisations are set to receive more funding through the government’s Mental Health Innovation Fund, to scale up the support they offer.

For the second round of the fund, the government lowered the $250,000 matched funding threshold to $100,000.

The initiative was funded $10 million over two years to support non-government organisations or community providers.

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey said the funding would remove barriers to support, help people access the right support earlier, and ensure communities and workplaces could get mental health support when and where it was needed.

“I have been very clear that this government is not only focused on ensuring the right support is in place to treat mental health issues, but also on preventing Kiwis from reaching that point,” he said.

“That’s why we are investing more in prevention and early intervention, and we know grassroots organisations play a vital role in increasing access to support.”

Among the new recipients is support co-ordination service Hearts and Minds, which will expand early intervention services in Auckland’s Waitematā.

Christchurch community hub The Loft would receive funding for a new digital service, which would assist an additional 200 people.

MATES in Construction, which also received funding in the first round of the fund, would get extra funding to reach an additional 3000 construction workers across 19 regions.

Finally, Asian Family Services, which provides culturally-tailored health support for Asian New Zealanders, would receive funding for its mental health and addiction practitioners in Auckland and Wellington, as well as its nationwide telehealth service.

In November, Barnardos, Netsafe, the Graeme Dingle Foundation, Ki Tua o Matariki, and Whānau Āwhina Plunket were announced as recipients of second round funding.

MATES in Construction, The Mental Health Foundation, YouthLine, Wellington City Mission, Rotorua Youth One Stop Shop, and the Sir John Kirwan Foundation all received funding in the first round.

Organisations wanting to access the fund have to match the amount they are seeking.

The original $250,000 threshold was criticised by Labour.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand