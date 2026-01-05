Police seek to identify people after ‘mass disorder’ on Auckland’s K’ Road

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police investigating a mass disorder incident that occurred on Karangahape Road in Auckland just after Christmas are appealing for the public’s assistance in identifying the people pictured in several CCTV images.

At about 3.40am on 28 December, emergency services were called to the disorder involving about 50 people.

Auckland City Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greaves said the police investigation remains ongoing into three serious assaults on and around Karangahape Road during the incident.

“One person has been arrested, however we would like help identifying the others pictured in these images.

“I’m asking anyone who knows who they are to please get in touch.”

One male is wearing black pants, a blue and black hunting and fishing jacket and a black cap with white writing.

The second male is wearing a white shirt with a beige hat.

“Someone knows who these people are and we are urging them to speak to us,” Greaves said.

Anyone who recognises these men or who has information about the incident is asked to contact police.

People can report information online or call 105 and quote file number 251228/4774. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

