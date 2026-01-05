Person dies after single-vehicle crash in Auckland’s Papatoetoe

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

A person has died after a crash in Auckland’s Papatoetoe on Sunday night.

Emergency services responded to a single-vehicle crash on Puhinui Road about 10.15pm.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to hospital with critical injuries, but died a short time later.

The Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand