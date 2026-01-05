Man charged after hit and run in Hamilton

Source: Radio New Zealand
A person has been charged over a hit and run in Hamilton which left one person seriously injured.
A 34-year-old man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on Monday, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Police said they were alerted after a person was hit by a vehicle on Raymond Street shortly after 3pm on Sunday.
Officers tracked a car heading towards Tauranga using traffic cameras – and it was stopped in Tauriko, police said.
Two people from the vehicle were arrested.
Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand