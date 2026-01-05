Man charged after hit and run in Hamilton

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

A person has been charged over a hit and run in Hamilton which left one person seriously injured.

A 34-year-old man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on Monday, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police said they were alerted after a person was hit by a vehicle on Raymond Street shortly after 3pm on Sunday.

Officers tracked a car heading towards Tauranga using traffic cameras – and it was stopped in Tauriko, police said.

Two people from the vehicle were arrested.

