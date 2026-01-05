How to ditch all the bad stuff that happened last year and start afresh

By
MIL OSI
-
0
3

Source: Radio New Zealand

New year, fresh start, as the saying goes.

Your chance to shut (or slam) the door on 2025 and fling open a new one to a bright and shiny 12 months ahead.

If only it was that easy, right? It’s hard to bundle up the pain of a difficult year, take it to the tip and push it into the void.

Karen Nimmo.

Supplied

Previous article‘It can’t be worse, right?’: What’s ahead for the economy in 2026
Next articleWoman waited 11 hours at Wellington Hospital’s emergency department, was not seen by doctor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR