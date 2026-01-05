How to ditch all the bad stuff that happened last year and start afresh

Source: Radio New Zealand
New year, fresh start, as the saying goes.
Your chance to shut (or slam) the door on 2025 and fling open a new one to a bright and shiny 12 months ahead.
If only it was that easy, right? It’s hard to bundle up the pain of a difficult year, take it to the tip and push it into the void.
Claire Turnbull was stuck in a cycle of overeating and shame, even after she trained as a nutritionist and fitness coach. Her new book shares how she reprogrammed her relationship with food.