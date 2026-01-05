Hong Kong Life Sciences Scholarship Awards: Sowing Today, Cultivating Future Leaders Tomorrow

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 January 2026 – Amid Hong Kong’s rising prominence as a hub for life sciences talent, the Hong Kong Life Sciences Society (HKLSS) is stepping up its efforts to nurture young talents who will shape the city’s scientific future. Through its Hong Kong Life Sciences Scholarship Awards (the Scholarship Awards) introduced in 2022, the Society has celebrated the achievements of outstanding students – this time honoring six students selected from more than 120 nominations.

The awardees of Hong Kong Life Sciences Scholarship Awards 2025/26: (from left) SANTOSO Rachelle Jacinda, RAHMAN Syed Rayan, and TAI Wing Yin Vincy.

The Scholarship Awards aims to recognize and support students pursuing life sciences or biomedical sciences programs at local UGC-funded institutions. Each awardee would receive a HK$50,000 scholarship, mentorship from industry professionals through the HKLSS Mentorship Scheme, and priority enrollment in the HKLSS Life Sciences Summer Internship Program, which offers students an integrated hands-on learning experience across Hong Kong, the Yangtze River Delta (YRD) Region and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

Brought together by the Scholarship Awards, three awardees of cohort 2025/26 – SANTOSO Rachelle Jacinda (Y3 BSc in Biological Sciences, CityUHK), RAHMAN Syed Rayan (Y3 BSc in Applied Biology with Biotechnology, PolyU), and TAI Wing Yin Vincy (Y3 Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences, HKU), embarked on a shared journey – to be nurtured, grow, and ultimately bloom as future leaders in life sciences, contributing their skills and passion to advance Hong Kong’s life sciences ecosystem and build a better tomorrow through inter-disciplinary collaborations.

Awardees of Hong Kong Life Sciences Scholarship Awards 2025/26 (from left) Vincy, Rachelle, and Rayan shared their career aspirations in life sciences and enthusiasm for the HKLSS pillar programs.

Homegrown Biological Sciences Dream Fuels Up in Hong Kong

Arriving from Indonesia three years ago, SANTOSO Rachelle Jacinda (Rachelle) joined Hong Kong’s life sciences community as an undergraduate with determination and hope. Her passion was first ignited by family medical challenges and her curiosity for biology drove her to pursue deeper studies in biological sciences.

What opened her door to her true calling was the hands-on laboratory work. Rachelle came to appreciate not only the essential role of doctors but also the vital impact of scientists, both working together to advance healthcare. This realization fueled her dream for postgraduate studies, a goal that she once deemed rather idealistic.

She described the Scholarship Awards as a “confidence boost”. She recalled receiving an affirmation from one of the Scholarship Awards interviewers about her future plans, “I think you’re in a quite good place” reassured her that she was on the right path.

With her confidence boosted, Rachelle plans to leverage the scholarship to establish herself in Hong Kong – a supportive nurturing ground for life sciences students, and growing global healthcare investment. Embracing the local culture, she is now learning Cantonese and improving her Mandarin to gear herself up and pursue future opportunities in both Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland.

From Hometown to International Life Sciences Research Lab

“I wanted to become a surgeon [in the past] because I wanted to save lives every day. But if I become a researcher in the life sciences field, one single breakthrough can change millions of lives,” said, RAHMAN Syed Rayan (Rayan), who discovered his real passion in the research lab.

Rayan’s fascination with science began at the age of ten in Bangladesh, where he observed animals in his hometown. Like Rachelle, his enthusiasm for life sciences brought him to Hong Kong, where he was encouraged to immerse himself in research at the university laboratory, guided by professors with profound global research expertise. During semester breaks, Rayan seized every opportunity to broaden his knowledge. Now based in Hong Kong, on his freshman and sophomore years, he pursued an internship in Canada and a summer exchange in the UK, where research primarily followed a fundamental approach. He was thankful for the diverse doors Hong Kong had opened, as exposure to different research methods taught him to see things more holistically, which benefited his work in Hong Kong, known for its focus on translational research.

As Rayan continued to build his career in the life sciences field, receiving the Scholarship Awards meant a great deal to Rayan as he felt “trusted by the panel” and empowered him to be aware of his actions. “Having somebody else to tell you that you are on the right path and believe in you, is very important,” Rayan emphasized.

Rayan also feels especially grateful and refreshed to have found the amazing community he discovered through the Scholarship Awards, as he gets a chance to connect with like-minded peers, who all work towards the same goals and similar challenges. The Scholarship Awards has paved his way to additional opportunities, including priority access to the Society’s industry experience focused Summer Internship Program.

Scientists on TV Ignite Big Ambitions

TAI Wing Yin Vincy (Vincy), raised in Hong Kong, developed her passion for life sciences as a child watching scientists in action on TV. Inspired by her curiosity and determination to make a difference, she chose to study biomedical sciences at The University of Hong Kong, following her passion despite conventional expectations.

During her time at university, she gained practical experience through internships in both laboratory and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-compliant facility, which reinforced her ambition. She also minored in Sustaining Cities, Cultures and the Earth to explore inter-disciplinary connections, “As a student, we should not only focus on life sciences, but also learn more about the global perspective, especially when sciences can influence the world,” she said.

These experiences deepened her dedication to the field and the Scholarship Awards became more than an award – it offered a source of belonging that affirmed her place in the life sciences community. “I feel like I am part of the Society, someone who can eventually grow and evolve together with the community and industry,” she said.

The Scholarship Awards has helped bridge her to the broader life sciences ecosystem, as Vincy was connected with previous and other same-cohort awardees at the Presentation Ceremony, and she looks forward to meeting more entrepreneurs, researchers, and C-suite executives from the life sciences sector and gaining guidance from them through HKLSS’ Mentorship Scheme and Summer Internship Program.

Powering Ambition: HKLSS Opens Paths Beyond the Classroom with its Pillar Programs

From different beginnings, Rachelle, Rayan, and Vincy find common ground through HKLSS. For them, the Scholarship Awards is more than financial support – it brings them to the pillar programs, a gateway to industry-centered mentorship, industry experience, and a vibrant community driving the future of life sciences in Hong Kong, the YRD, the GBA and beyond.

“I would very much love to go there [Shanghai and Shenzhen] because I will have the opportunity to explore new places and also to meet people with different cultures,” Rachelle said, while Rayan and Vincy also saw the internships as valuable opportunities to gain experience in the Chinese Mainland. “I have heard so many good things from my friends, especially the pharmaceutical companies over there,” Rayan added.

As a life sciences ecosystem enabler, HKLSS continues to expand its pillar programs, activities, and network to meet the evolving needs of members at different career stages. To address the growing demand for life sciences talent and attract both local and non-local professionals to the city, HKLSS also launched Biotech Talent, a dedicated job platform that connects talent with opportunities in the life sciences and biotechnology industry, and offers employers direct access to a diverse talent pool. Through a growing suite of initiatives, the Society partners with its network to support and cultivate a vibrant life sciences ecosystem with dedication.

