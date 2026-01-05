Dunedin bottle store’s plans to open earlier quashed

Source: Radio New Zealand

Plans to open a Dunedin bottle store earlier in the day have been quashed after being told it would have been inappropriate in the student quarter.

Bottle O Cumberland applied to increase its off-licence hours to 9am until 10pm at night each day.

Currently, it opens at 10am and the closing times vary.

But the applicant, Brendan McCarthy, amended the application to close by 9pm at a district licensing committee hearing in November after being opposed by the University of Otago Proctor, police, a Ministry of Health delegate, the Chief Licensing Inspector, and a member of the public.

The committee decided to renew the licence, but retain the original opening time.

“The committee has considered the matters presented and does not consider it appropriate to extend the opening hours, given the location of the premises is in an area of high alcohol-related harm,” the committee said.

“The committee is satisfied that the premises is run safely and responsibly.”

The licence is due for renewal in 2028.

