Christchurch properties cordoned off as bomb squad called in

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

Cordons are in place around a Christchurch property where an ‘item of concern’ has been found.

Police were called to St Barnabas Street in Fendalton at about 9.15am on Monday.

The Defence Force explosive bomb disposal team is also responding.

