Summer jobs: Spotting fake poo at Hanmer Springs

Source: Radio New Zealand

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa is a water park two hours north of Christchurch. There is archaeological evidence that Māori travellers used the area to rest and warm up on their journeys long before Pākehā arrived in New Zealand.

​The first dressing shed was built 150 years ago. It has since transformed into a water park with 22 outdoor pools of various temperatures and four waterslides, including the 13.5 metres-high Conical Thrill.

​During summer, daily patrons swell to 4000 from a winter low of 300 people. The complex has 20 lifeguards on duty while it is open in the busy season. Lifeguard manager Chantelle Hutton has some interesting techniques to make sure they are paying attention.

Lifeguard manager Chantelle Hutton at Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa. supplied