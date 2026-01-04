Lightning strike sets fire to Auckland house

Source: Radio New Zealand

Unsplash/ Rahul Viswanath

A lightning strike set fire to a house in the Auckland suburb of Grey Lynn on Friday night, as thunderstorms hit the centre of the region.

Fire and Emergency said the lightning caused a blaze throughout the roof of the two-storey house, 5:40pm on Friday night.

It was contained to that property and put out.

Three stations and a fire investigator responded, and an ambulance also attended to the people from the house.

The New Year’s severe weather is forecast to continue elsewhere in the North Island on Saturday, with a heavy rain warning in Hawke’s Bay north of Napier from 7am till Sunday morning.

There is also a heavy rain warning in Gisborne from 11am Saturday till 11am on Sunday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand