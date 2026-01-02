Weather: Thunderstorms perhaps on the way for Auckland, Northland

Source: Radio New Zealand

Northland and Auckland residents should “be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions”, MetService has warned, with possible thunderstorms on the horizon.

“Afternoon and early evening heating and wind convergence bring a moderate risk

of thunderstorms,” the forecaster said on Friday morning.

“Localised downpours” of 25 to 40mm/h were possible.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.”

MetService said the severe thunderstorm watch was in place until at least 9pm, with the possibility of being upgraded to a warning.

As for the weekend, MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning for Gisborne/Tai Rāwhiti, lasting 24 hours from 11am Saturday, with a low chance of upgrading to a red warning.

A similar warning was in place for Hawke’s Bay north of Napier and the Ruahine Range between 9am Saturday and 11pm.

Wild weather hit much of the country over the New Year period, including the popular Rhythm and Vines festival.

Scientists in November predicted a wet and humid summer.

