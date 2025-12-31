Phoenix women climb A-League table with another big win

Source: Radio New Zealand

Marty Melville

The Wellington Phoenix women have jumped from ninth to fourth in the A-League standings following a 3-nil win at Western Sydney Wanderers.

Emma Main scored in the seventh minute of each half with Sabitra “Samba” Bhandari bagging the visitors third goal.

Wellington’s first away win of the season lifts them into the top four, ahead of the defending champion Central Coast Mariners on goal difference, with a game in hand.

The result also ensures they retain the Sister City Cup.

Phoenix coach Bev Priestman was pleased with the result.

“Sometimes you’ve got to just win a football match,” Priestman said.

“Was it the prettiest game that you’ve seen? I don’t think so, but…to go on the road, to come away with a clean sheet and to get three goals I’ve got to be happy.”

Masanori Udagawa / PHOTOSPORT

As well as finding the back of the net, Samba produced the assist for both of Main’s goals as she was cheered on by a large and vocal Nepalese crowd.

“It was incredible. We gave out Phoenix flags as well and it really made a big difference.Samba was electric every time she got the ball tonight and she’s really feeling the love from her community.

“She’s finding her rhythm now after coming off that injury. All credit to the club to bring such a marquee player. It helps us on the road too in terms of home support.”

Bev Priestman made one change to the XI which started the record breaking 7-0 win over Sydney FC before Christmas with Lara Wall replacing fellow Football Fern Manaia Elliott at left wingback. New signing Emma Pijnenburg was named amongst the substitutes.

The Wellington Phoenix will celebrate New Year’s Eve in Australia before turning their attentions to Saturday night’s match against the Roar in Brisbane, where they’ll join the Phoenix men for a double header against the hosts.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand