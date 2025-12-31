New Year Honours 2026 – the full list

Source: Radio New Zealand
Here is the full list of everyone receiving a 2026 New Year Honour:
Dame Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit (DNZM):
DANESH-MEYER, Professor Helen Victoria, CNZM – for services to ophthalmology
SHAW, Coral May – for services to public service, the judiciary and the community
SPOTSWOOD, Dorothy Myrtle – for services to philanthropy
Knight Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit (KNZM):
DIXON, Scott Ronald Glyndwr, CNZM – for services to motorsport
DRURY, Rodney Kenneth (Rod) – for services to business, the technology industry and philanthropy
LE GROS, Professor Graham Stephen, CNZM – for services to medical science
PARKIN, Christopher Wilton (Chris), CNZM – for services to philanthropy and the arts
Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM):
BARCLAY, Gregor John (Greg) – for services to sports governance
BATEUP, Neil Frank, ONZM – for services to the rural sector
COMER, Leith Pirika, QSO – for services to Māori, governance and education
DE VILLIERS, Professor Charl Johannes – for services to accountancy
HAYWARD, Dr Bruce William, MNZM – for services to geology, particularly micropaleontology
LAWTON, Professor Beverley-Anne (Bev), ONZM – for services to women’s health
MARTIN, Distinguished Professor Gaven John – for services to mathematics and education
MOUGHAN, Distinguished Professor Paul James – for services to science
QUINN, Anthony Zan (Tony) – for services to motorsport and the community
ROA, Professor Thomas Charles (Tom), JP – for services to Māori language and education
TAULELEI, Rachel Emere, MNZM – for services to business, Māori and governance
TROTT, Donald Stanley Mackintosh, ONZM, JP – for services to opera
Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM):
ALLAN, Reverend Dr Patricia Ann – for services to survivors of abuse
CARR, Graham – for services to the deer industry and the community
CORNER, Matthew David (David) – for services to people with intellectual and learning disabilities
COWAN, Christina (Chrissie) – for services to Māori, particularly blind and low vision people
DAVIES, Brian Rex – for services to motorsport
DIXON, Rodney Phillip Mathew (Rod) – for services to athletics
DOWNING, Lloyd Walker – for services to agriculture and governance
EGAN, Anthony Richard (Tony) – for services to the agricultural industry and the community
ESPINER, Deborah Ann – for services to people with disabilities and education
GARDINER, Ian Donald – for services to the communications industry and mountain safety
GERMANN, Stewart Lloyd – for services to franchise law
GREENWOOD, Neville Charles – for services to the sheep industry
HAMILTON, Judith Helen – for services to rowing
HARMAN, Richard Michael Arthur – for services to journalism and broadcasting
HART, Julie Anne – for services to women and victims of family violence
HARTNETT, Frances Margaret (Fran) – for services to people with disabilities
HAZLEHURST, Sandra Glenis – for services to local government
HETARAKA, Te Warihi Kokowai – for services to Māori and art
HODDER, Jack Edward, KC – for services to the law
HOOPER, Shirley Gail – for services to netball and artistic swimming
HOTERENE, Waihoroi Paraone (Waihoroi Shortland) – for services to Māori and Māori language education
LLOYD, Lynley Elizabeth (Lyn) – for services to renal nutrition
MACFARLANE, Andrew Webster (Andy) – for services to the deer industry
MACLEOD, Professor Roderick Duncan (Rod), MNZM – for services to palliative care
MILLER, James Bruce – for services to corporate governance
MOLLER, Lorraine Mary, MBE – for services to athletics
MUELLER, Professor Dr Jens Helmut Friedrich, MNZM – for services to education
PORTER, Suzanne Jane – for services to the arts and event management
POTTER, Iain George – for services to sport and health
POWELL, Tenby George Bolland, ED – for services to business, governance and humanitarian aid
RITCHIE, Karen (Karen née Campbell) – for services to people with HIV/AIDS and Rainbow communities
ROBINSON, Cecilia Charlotte Louise – for services to business and women
SAEID, Dr Mohammad Arif (Arif) – for services to refugees and youth
SMITH, Valerie Christine (Val) – for services to outdoor bowls
WRIGHT, Paul Bertram – for services to the real estate industry and philanthropy
Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM:
BURGESS, Kevin John – for services to governance, the community and sport
CHISHOLM, Donna Elise – for services to journalism
CLARKE, Eroni – for services to the Pacific community and rugby
CULLEN, Peter John – for services to law, governance and youth
DIXON, Rosemary Helen – for services to schools debating
DRUMMOND, Roger Bruce Douglas – for services to rugby and Māori
DYNES, Dr Robyn Ann – for services to agricultural science
EADE, Dr Lorraine Shirley (Lorr) – for services to Māori, governance and the community
EDGAR, Judene Louise, JP – for services to governance, local government and the community
EYNON-RICHARDS, Jane Frances, JP – for services to the community
FARRAR, Jade Carlo – for services to people with disabilities and the Pacific community
FORRESTER, Beverley Riverina – for services to the wool and fashion industries
FRASER, Deborah Kaye (Deb Fraser-Komene) – for services to mental health and youth
GEDDES, Donald George (Don) – for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Land Search and Rescue and the community
GILLIES, Malcolm John – for services to business
GUPTILL, Martin James – for services to cricket
HADLEE, Martin John – for services to the community
HARRINGTON, Janine Michelle – for services to education
HARRISON, David John – for services to the insurance industry and the community
HOBBS, John Gordon (Jack) – for services to horticulture
HOBBS, Susan (Sue) – for services to people with disabilities
HOPE, Gerald Anthony – for services to local government, business and the community
JOHANSEN, Kāren Eirene, JP – for services to education and human rights
KENNETT, Richard William, JP – for services to conservation and Search and Rescue
KERR, Jillian Anne (Jill) – for services to choral music and music education
KING, Dr Murray Alexander – for services to transport, logistics and railway heritage
LIMACHER, Mark Henri – for services as a restaurateur and to the hospitality industry
MAFILE’O, Professor Tracie Ailong – for services to Pacific and tertiary education
MASKELL, Terence Ronald – for services to choral music
MCARTHUR, Nichola Rosemary (Nicky) – for services to conservation and the community
MCKEE, Malcolm Ian – for services to sport
MCMILLAN, Dawn Mary – for services to children’s literature
MILFORD, Katharine Eleanor (Kate) – for services to people with aphasia
NAHU, Jennifer Louise (Jenny) – for services to rugby league
NAPIER, Vivien Lewanna (Viv), JP – for services to local government and the community
NEVILLE, Dr Stephen John – for services to gerontology research and seniors
NIELSEN, Kevin – for services to the community and people with disabilities
OLIVER, Dr Caroline Ann – for services to cancer research and the community
PARATA, Hori Te Moanaroa – for services to conservation and Māori
PASLEY, Alexandra Anne (Sandy) – for services to education
PLUCK, David Stephen – for services to education
POKAIA, Andrew Ruawhitu (Pāpā Ruawhitu) – for services to Māori and education
POOLE, Gaye Annette – for services to the performing arts and education
POULTER, Ian Douglas – for services to education
POWAR, Ravinder Singh, JP – for services to ethnic communities
ROBINSON, John Dempster – for services to orienteering
ROBINSON, Valerie Jean – for services to orienteering
ROUGHAN, John Francis – for services to journalism and the community
SAEID, Dr Fahima – for services to refugees
SHALDERS, Bruce Douglas – for services to railway heritage
SMITH, Leighton Irwin – for services to broadcasting
SMITH, Mokafetu (Matafetu) – for services to Pacific art
STIRLING, Arihia Amiria, QSM, JP – for services to education and Māori
STOCKLEY, Professor Andrew Peter – for services to schools debating
TAN, Dr Audrey Melanie – for services to mathematics education
THOMPSON, Gail Henrietta Maria – for services to Māori and conservation
TUTEAO, Helena Audrey – for services to people with disabilities and Māori
WATTS, Senior Constable Grant William – for services to the New Zealand Police and youth
WELCH, William Ian (Ian) – for services to rail heritage
WHITING, Elizabeth Robyn – for services to costume design
WHITTLE, Gary Selwyn – for services to rugby league
WICKENS, Sarah Jane – for services to business
ZINTL, Shirley Jane (Jane) – for services to youth
Companions of the King’s Service Order (KSO):
HARAWIRA, Mark Joseph (Joe) – for services to Māori education, arts and conservation
NICKELS, Kerry Ann – for services to the Red Cross
The King’s Service Medal (KSM)
ANGLAND, Carol – for services to the community and theatre
BIGHAM, Bonita Joanne – for services to local government and Māori
BRENSSELL, Douglas James – for services to the community
BRUCE, Robyn Ann – for services to youth and sport
BURGESS, John Randall (JR) – for services to the community
BURGESS, Marin – for services to heritage preservation and education
CALDWELL, Emily Myra (Myra) – for services to the community and music
CARR, Marjorie Eleanor – for services to netball and the community
CLAUSEN, Lloyd Bertram, MStJ – for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
COOKE, Edwin Frederick Ruthven (Ed) – for services to music
COOKE, Juliet Anne – for services to music
COOPER, Helen Rose – for services to the community
CRAIG, Richard John – for services to the Coastguard
DINNINGTON, Anneke Jacoba – for services to seniors and the community
DRAKE, David Alyn – for services to the community
EADEN, John Matthew – for services to the arts
ELLIOT, Graeme Leslie – for services to the community and outdoor recreation
ELLIS, Marion Kennedy – for services to hockey
FLETCHER, Elizabeth Mary (Libby) – for services to the community, particularly wastewater advocacy
FULLER, William Robert, JP – for services to the community
GAMBITSIS, Leonidas Angelos (Leo) – for services to the Greek community
GOUDIE, Trevor James – for services to theatre and the community
GRANTHAM, Jocelyn Mary – for services to education and the community
GUNDRY, Sheridan Isobel Patrice – for services to historical research and heritage preservation
HARRIS, Paul David, JP – for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
HENRY, Elizabeth Janet (Liz) – for services to the community and sport
JURLINA, David John – for services to rugby and the community
JURLINA, Nada Linda – for services to rugby and the community
KAUR, Gurpreet – for services to the Indian community
KNOWLES, Barbara Joy, JP – for services to the community and to Members of Parliament
MAUNDER, Peter Alan – for services to athletics
MAUNDER, Sylvia Mary Joyce – for services to athletics
MILLS, Laurie Owen – for services to theatre
MISTRY, Mohan Durlabh – for services to the Indian community
MYER, Gordon Leonard, JP – for services to the community
NICHOLAS, Aere Anne, JP – for services to the community
O’ROURKE, Patrick Gerard – for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
PINFOLD, Dr Tania Anne – for services to youth health
POLIMA, Enatuleni Ikitoa (Ena) – for services to the Niuean community
ROBERTSON, Jacqueline (Jackie) – for services to science education
SCOTT, Stanley Donald (Don) – for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and civil defence
SHARP, Christopher (Chris) – for services to Search and Rescue and outdoor recreation
SHAW, Ruth Philliss – for services to conservation
SINCLAIR, Dr Leonie Kaye – for services to health
SINGH, Harjinder (Harjinder Singh Basiala), JP – for services to the Punjabi community
SMITH, Brian Douglas – for services to rowing
TALAMAIVAO, Cheryl (Sailauama Cheryl), JP – for services to the Pacific community and education
TOLEAFOA, The Reverend Wayne Saunoa Moegagogo, JP – for services to Pacific communities
TOMS, Paul Gregory (Tomsie) – for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and football
TROW, Russel Walter – for services to wildlife conservation
TROW, Teresa Anne (Tee) – for services to wildlife conservation
USHER, Jonathan – for services to the community and entertainment
VAN DE RHEEDE, Norma-Jean, JP – for services to the community
WATTS, Ian Arthur – for services to Land Search and Rescue
WHEELER, Henry Joseph – for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
WHYTE, Delano Shane De Graffe (Del) – for services to sport and the community
WILSON, Isabella (Ella) – for services to the community and theatre
The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)
BROWN, Commodore Andrew Gilchrist – for services to the New Zealand Defence Force
Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand