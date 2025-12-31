New Year Honours 2026 – the full list

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied/ Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet

Here is the full list of everyone receiving a 2026 New Year Honour:

Dame Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit (DNZM):

DANESH-MEYER, Professor Helen Victoria, CNZM – for services to ophthalmology

SHAW, Coral May – for services to public service, the judiciary and the community

SPOTSWOOD, Dorothy Myrtle – for services to philanthropy

Knight Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit (KNZM):

DIXON, Scott Ronald Glyndwr, CNZM – for services to motorsport

DRURY, Rodney Kenneth (Rod) – for services to business, the technology industry and philanthropy

LE GROS, Professor Graham Stephen, CNZM – for services to medical science

PARKIN, Christopher Wilton (Chris), CNZM – for services to philanthropy and the arts

Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM):

BARCLAY, Gregor John (Greg) – for services to sports governance

BATEUP, Neil Frank, ONZM – for services to the rural sector

COMER, Leith Pirika, QSO – for services to Māori, governance and education

DE VILLIERS, Professor Charl Johannes – for services to accountancy

HAYWARD, Dr Bruce William, MNZM – for services to geology, particularly micropaleontology

LAWTON, Professor Beverley-Anne (Bev), ONZM – for services to women’s health

MARTIN, Distinguished Professor Gaven John – for services to mathematics and education

MOUGHAN, Distinguished Professor Paul James – for services to science

QUINN, Anthony Zan (Tony) – for services to motorsport and the community

ROA, Professor Thomas Charles (Tom), JP – for services to Māori language and education

TAULELEI, Rachel Emere, MNZM – for services to business, Māori and governance

TROTT, Donald Stanley Mackintosh, ONZM, JP – for services to opera

Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM):

ALLAN, Reverend Dr Patricia Ann – for services to survivors of abuse

CARR, Graham – for services to the deer industry and the community

CORNER, Matthew David (David) – for services to people with intellectual and learning disabilities

COWAN, Christina (Chrissie) – for services to Māori, particularly blind and low vision people

DAVIES, Brian Rex – for services to motorsport

DIXON, Rodney Phillip Mathew (Rod) – for services to athletics

DOWNING, Lloyd Walker – for services to agriculture and governance

EGAN, Anthony Richard (Tony) – for services to the agricultural industry and the community

ESPINER, Deborah Ann – for services to people with disabilities and education

GARDINER, Ian Donald – for services to the communications industry and mountain safety

GERMANN, Stewart Lloyd – for services to franchise law

GREENWOOD, Neville Charles – for services to the sheep industry

HAMILTON, Judith Helen – for services to rowing

HARMAN, Richard Michael Arthur – for services to journalism and broadcasting

HART, Julie Anne – for services to women and victims of family violence

HARTNETT, Frances Margaret (Fran) – for services to people with disabilities

HAZLEHURST, Sandra Glenis – for services to local government

HETARAKA, Te Warihi Kokowai – for services to Māori and art

HODDER, Jack Edward, KC – for services to the law

HOOPER, Shirley Gail – for services to netball and artistic swimming

HOTERENE, Waihoroi Paraone (Waihoroi Shortland) – for services to Māori and Māori language education

LLOYD, Lynley Elizabeth (Lyn) – for services to renal nutrition

MACFARLANE, Andrew Webster (Andy) – for services to the deer industry

MACLEOD, Professor Roderick Duncan (Rod), MNZM – for services to palliative care

MILLER, James Bruce – for services to corporate governance

MOLLER, Lorraine Mary, MBE – for services to athletics

MUELLER, Professor Dr Jens Helmut Friedrich, MNZM – for services to education

PORTER, Suzanne Jane – for services to the arts and event management

POTTER, Iain George – for services to sport and health

POWELL, Tenby George Bolland, ED – for services to business, governance and humanitarian aid

RITCHIE, Karen (Karen née Campbell) – for services to people with HIV/AIDS and Rainbow communities

ROBINSON, Cecilia Charlotte Louise – for services to business and women

SAEID, Dr Mohammad Arif (Arif) – for services to refugees and youth

SMITH, Valerie Christine (Val) – for services to outdoor bowls

WRIGHT, Paul Bertram – for services to the real estate industry and philanthropy

Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM:

BURGESS, Kevin John – for services to governance, the community and sport

CHISHOLM, Donna Elise – for services to journalism

CLARKE, Eroni – for services to the Pacific community and rugby

CULLEN, Peter John – for services to law, governance and youth

DIXON, Rosemary Helen – for services to schools debating

DRUMMOND, Roger Bruce Douglas – for services to rugby and Māori

DYNES, Dr Robyn Ann – for services to agricultural science

EADE, Dr Lorraine Shirley (Lorr) – for services to Māori, governance and the community

EDGAR, Judene Louise, JP – for services to governance, local government and the community

EYNON-RICHARDS, Jane Frances, JP – for services to the community

FARRAR, Jade Carlo – for services to people with disabilities and the Pacific community

FORRESTER, Beverley Riverina – for services to the wool and fashion industries

FRASER, Deborah Kaye (Deb Fraser-Komene) – for services to mental health and youth

GEDDES, Donald George (Don) – for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Land Search and Rescue and the community

GILLIES, Malcolm John – for services to business

GUPTILL, Martin James – for services to cricket

HADLEE, Martin John – for services to the community

HARRINGTON, Janine Michelle – for services to education

HARRISON, David John – for services to the insurance industry and the community

HOBBS, John Gordon (Jack) – for services to horticulture

HOBBS, Susan (Sue) – for services to people with disabilities

HOPE, Gerald Anthony – for services to local government, business and the community

JOHANSEN, Kāren Eirene, JP – for services to education and human rights

KENNETT, Richard William, JP – for services to conservation and Search and Rescue

KERR, Jillian Anne (Jill) – for services to choral music and music education

KING, Dr Murray Alexander – for services to transport, logistics and railway heritage

LIMACHER, Mark Henri – for services as a restaurateur and to the hospitality industry

MAFILE’O, Professor Tracie Ailong – for services to Pacific and tertiary education

MASKELL, Terence Ronald – for services to choral music

MCARTHUR, Nichola Rosemary (Nicky) – for services to conservation and the community

MCKEE, Malcolm Ian – for services to sport

MCMILLAN, Dawn Mary – for services to children’s literature

MILFORD, Katharine Eleanor (Kate) – for services to people with aphasia

NAHU, Jennifer Louise (Jenny) – for services to rugby league

NAPIER, Vivien Lewanna (Viv), JP – for services to local government and the community

NEVILLE, Dr Stephen John – for services to gerontology research and seniors

NIELSEN, Kevin – for services to the community and people with disabilities

OLIVER, Dr Caroline Ann – for services to cancer research and the community

PARATA, Hori Te Moanaroa – for services to conservation and Māori

PASLEY, Alexandra Anne (Sandy) – for services to education

PLUCK, David Stephen – for services to education

POKAIA, Andrew Ruawhitu (Pāpā Ruawhitu) – for services to Māori and education

POOLE, Gaye Annette – for services to the performing arts and education

POULTER, Ian Douglas – for services to education

POWAR, Ravinder Singh, JP – for services to ethnic communities

ROBINSON, John Dempster – for services to orienteering

ROBINSON, Valerie Jean – for services to orienteering

ROUGHAN, John Francis – for services to journalism and the community

SAEID, Dr Fahima – for services to refugees

SHALDERS, Bruce Douglas – for services to railway heritage

SMITH, Leighton Irwin – for services to broadcasting

SMITH, Mokafetu (Matafetu) – for services to Pacific art

STIRLING, Arihia Amiria, QSM, JP – for services to education and Māori

STOCKLEY, Professor Andrew Peter – for services to schools debating

TAN, Dr Audrey Melanie – for services to mathematics education

THOMPSON, Gail Henrietta Maria – for services to Māori and conservation

TUTEAO, Helena Audrey – for services to people with disabilities and Māori

WATTS, Senior Constable Grant William – for services to the New Zealand Police and youth

WELCH, William Ian (Ian) – for services to rail heritage

WHITING, Elizabeth Robyn – for services to costume design

WHITTLE, Gary Selwyn – for services to rugby league

WICKENS, Sarah Jane – for services to business

ZINTL, Shirley Jane (Jane) – for services to youth

Companions of the King’s Service Order (KSO):

HARAWIRA, Mark Joseph (Joe) – for services to Māori education, arts and conservation

NICKELS, Kerry Ann – for services to the Red Cross

The King’s Service Medal (KSM)

ANGLAND, Carol – for services to the community and theatre

BIGHAM, Bonita Joanne – for services to local government and Māori

BRENSSELL, Douglas James – for services to the community

BRUCE, Robyn Ann – for services to youth and sport

BURGESS, John Randall (JR) – for services to the community

BURGESS, Marin – for services to heritage preservation and education

CALDWELL, Emily Myra (Myra) – for services to the community and music

CARR, Marjorie Eleanor – for services to netball and the community

CLAUSEN, Lloyd Bertram, MStJ – for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

COOKE, Edwin Frederick Ruthven (Ed) – for services to music

COOKE, Juliet Anne – for services to music

COOPER, Helen Rose – for services to the community

CRAIG, Richard John – for services to the Coastguard

DINNINGTON, Anneke Jacoba – for services to seniors and the community

DRAKE, David Alyn – for services to the community

EADEN, John Matthew – for services to the arts

ELLIOT, Graeme Leslie – for services to the community and outdoor recreation

ELLIS, Marion Kennedy – for services to hockey

FLETCHER, Elizabeth Mary (Libby) – for services to the community, particularly wastewater advocacy

FULLER, William Robert, JP – for services to the community

GAMBITSIS, Leonidas Angelos (Leo) – for services to the Greek community

GOUDIE, Trevor James – for services to theatre and the community

GRANTHAM, Jocelyn Mary – for services to education and the community

GUNDRY, Sheridan Isobel Patrice – for services to historical research and heritage preservation

HARRIS, Paul David, JP – for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

HENRY, Elizabeth Janet (Liz) – for services to the community and sport

JURLINA, David John – for services to rugby and the community

JURLINA, Nada Linda – for services to rugby and the community

KAUR, Gurpreet – for services to the Indian community

KNOWLES, Barbara Joy, JP – for services to the community and to Members of Parliament

MAUNDER, Peter Alan – for services to athletics

MAUNDER, Sylvia Mary Joyce – for services to athletics

MILLS, Laurie Owen – for services to theatre

MISTRY, Mohan Durlabh – for services to the Indian community

MYER, Gordon Leonard, JP – for services to the community

NICHOLAS, Aere Anne, JP – for services to the community

O’ROURKE, Patrick Gerard – for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

PINFOLD, Dr Tania Anne – for services to youth health

POLIMA, Enatuleni Ikitoa (Ena) – for services to the Niuean community

ROBERTSON, Jacqueline (Jackie) – for services to science education

SCOTT, Stanley Donald (Don) – for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and civil defence

SHARP, Christopher (Chris) – for services to Search and Rescue and outdoor recreation

SHAW, Ruth Philliss – for services to conservation

SINCLAIR, Dr Leonie Kaye – for services to health

SINGH, Harjinder (Harjinder Singh Basiala), JP – for services to the Punjabi community

SMITH, Brian Douglas – for services to rowing

TALAMAIVAO, Cheryl (Sailauama Cheryl), JP – for services to the Pacific community and education

TOLEAFOA, The Reverend Wayne Saunoa Moegagogo, JP – for services to Pacific communities

TOMS, Paul Gregory (Tomsie) – for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and football

TROW, Russel Walter – for services to wildlife conservation

TROW, Teresa Anne (Tee) – for services to wildlife conservation

USHER, Jonathan – for services to the community and entertainment

VAN DE RHEEDE, Norma-Jean, JP – for services to the community

WATTS, Ian Arthur – for services to Land Search and Rescue

WHEELER, Henry Joseph – for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

WHYTE, Delano Shane De Graffe (Del) – for services to sport and the community

WILSON, Isabella (Ella) – for services to the community and theatre

The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)

BROWN, Commodore Andrew Gilchrist – for services to the New Zealand Defence Force

