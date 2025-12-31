Auckland to Perth flight diverted after person dies

Source: Radio New Zealand

Nicolas Economou / NurPhoto via AFP

A person has died after a medical incident on a Qantas flight from Auckland to Perth Tuesday.

The flight was diverted to Sydney due to the incident and emergency services were provided.

New South Wales police said officers attended the Sydney International Airport but the woman could not be revived.

The flight resumed its route to Perth afterwards.

