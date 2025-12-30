Rhythm and Vines dries out after soggy start

Source: Radio New Zealand

Lucy Parkinson

After a soggy start, festivalgoers at Rhythm and Vines can expect to spend the next two days drying up in a gentle breeze.

The three-day music festival in Gisborne started yesterday as thousands turned up in gumboots and ponchos, with the city’s airport MetService station recording its wettest December day since 1937.

Lucy Parkinson – who is at the festival for the second time – was disappointed by the rain.

“I was originally put off going again but I thought that surely it wouldn’t happen for a second year in a row.”

She said she was worried about slipping risks after the heavy rainfall.

“The mud particularly around the toilets, water fountains and high traffic areas is really bad. With the weather last night, the staff were really good at making sure people were okay and preventing attendees from going up the hill during the massive downpour, but I think the grounds are in dire need of some wood chips! The grounds are a slip hazard and I’m worried that people will get injured.”

Lucy Parkinson

After a muddy experience at the 2024 festival, Parkinson equipped herself this year with a gazebo, gumboots and a decent tent, but it still felt insufficient against the heavy rain.

And after two consecutive soggy festivals, Parkinson said organisers could have communicated better.

“I also think the organisers could’ve prepared festival goers better with more warnings about the weather, as there’s lots of young people who came unprepared.”

Festival director Kieran Spillane said they had alerted festivalgoers on the possible weather condition and asked people to dress to the conditions.

He said more wood chips were out on Tuesday morning, which will help reduce slipping risks.

Lucy Parkinson

But with the weather set to clear, Spillane was confident the grounds will dry up in hours.

“The forecast for today is a very nice pleasant 25, 26 degrees with no rain for the remainder for the festival. We knew the rain was coming so we were prepared for it. The sites are actually holding up very, very well. It’s in as good condition as you would expect.”

The rain was good for business at The Warehouse.

Store manager Brett Mitchell said the festival season was their busiest time of the year.

“Yesterday was torrential rain, a lot of wet people coming in looking for ponchos, tents and towels. So it’s been really full on.”

Supplied / Brett Mitchell.

Mitchell said due to the often wet weather and big crowds, they hired a local cleaning company during the festival for extra support.

“Just to help us keep the store tidy and public toilets clean.”

The store begin preparing stock for the festival nine months ahead and based orders on what was popular the previous year, but rain gear had been a staple.

“We always factor in there’s gonna be rain, because it seems that every year there is at the moment.”

But with the weather clearing up, he was still optimistic.

“We definitely got lots of bodyboards and beach stuff so if the weather does come right, people can certain come in to get all all the stuff for going to the beach, sunblocks. We’ve got plenty of that ready to go as well.”

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand